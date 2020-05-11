Health Ministry does not recommend workers taking ‘rapid test kit’

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) does not recommend the use of the Antibody Rapid Test Kit (RTK) by workers who are required to undergo the Covid-19 test before they return to work.

The valid tests to detect Covid-19 virus is based on antigen through Real-time Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (rRT-PCR) or RTK Antigen test, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) today.

He said both tests (rPT-PCR and RTK Antigent) require Nasopharyngeal (NPS) Swabs by trained medical officers who are wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).

Hisham pointed out that RTK Antibody serological tests by using blood samples from the finger prick cannot be used to detect the virus.

“This is because the presence of antibodies does not confirm the current infection and a negative result does not guarantee that the individual being tested is not infected with Covid-19,“ he said.

However, he said the RTK could be used for conducting a study of the prevalence of Covid-19 infection in a community or target group such as a working group.