Health Ministry reports 12 new Covid-19 cases, 7 from Tawar cluster

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 12 new Covid-19 positive cases today, in which seven cases are from the Tawar cluster, which belongs to the third generation of Covid-19 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in his press statement today, that out of the seven, four were detected in Kedah while the remaining three were in Penang.

To date, the total number of positive cases recorded in the Tawar cluster is now at 46, as the cluster was linked to a funeral which was held on July 31 and Aug 1.

“A total of 1,135 individuals had been screened under the cluster where out of 918 screened in Kedah, 665 were tested positive, while 224 are still pending for results. Meanwhile in Penang, out of 208 that had been screened, seven were tested positive. However 26 are still waiting for results and 175 were tested negative,“ he said.

He added that in Perak there were no positive cases detected related to the Tawar cluster, as eight of them were negative but one is still pending results.

On the Sala Cluster, he said an additional two new cases were reported today, raising the total number of positive cases for this cluster to six.

Dr Noor Hisham said a total of number 273 individuals had been screened, where out of 269 tested in Kedah, 214 came out negative and 49 of them are waiting for results.

The remaining four in Penang all tested negative.

Of the other three cases reported today, Dr Noor Hisham said the person who tested positive is now being treated in Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor, whereby the other imported cases are among foreigners who got the infections from Syria and from the Philippines.

This brings the total of positive cases in the country to 9,212, of which 211 are active cases and the death toll remains at 125.

To date, eight patients are currently at the intensive care unit (ICU), with two of them need a ventilator for breathing assistance.

However, Dr Noor Hisham added 17 patients received successful treatment and were discharged today, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 8,876 in the country.