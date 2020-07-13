Increase in positive cases sign Sarawakians must not be complacent: Uggah

KUCHING: Sarawakians should not become complacent but keep complying with the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) following the increase in positive Covid-19 cases in the state lately, according to Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix).

The Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister and State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said they might have perceived that the state is free of the pandemic due to seven days (June 28 until July 5) of no recorded cases.

“The perception is wrong because the threat still exists. The people must practise preventive measures as before,“ he said at his Covid-19 media conference at the old State Legislative Assembly’s building, here today.

For record, nine people are still receiving treatment in hospital isolation wards in the state and one is still in the intensive treatment unit (ICU).

Today, 12 patients under investigation (PUI) were reported and two cases are awaiting laboratory test results, while the death toll for the state remains at 18.

He said SDMC today had decided that all foreigners with valid work permits and have been overseas within a 30-day period before arrival, are allowed to enter Sarawak but they are required to undergo 14-day quarantine in designated quarantine centres.

“They will go through Covid-19 testing on the second and the tenth day and all costs will be borne by their employers,“ he added. - Bernama