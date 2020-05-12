Komtar shines in red for 2020 International Nurses Day

GEORGE TOWN: Red lights illuminate the Tun Abdul Razak Complex (Komtar) building here last night as a sign of appreciation for nurses’ services and sacrifices in curbing Covid-19 pandemic.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow in a statement last night said the state government took the initiative in conjunction with the 2020 International Nurses Day, celebrated annually on May 12.

“Red was chosen to signify the nurses’ courage in carrying out their responsibilities, even when the country is now facing a tough time due to the Covid-19 threat. There are a total of 5,636 nurses on duty in Penang alone,” he said.

He said red also indicates Penangites highest appreciation to all nurses and medical staff, as well as the colour of the ribbon chosen for the celebration.

The Penang iconic building to be bathed in red lights yesterday and today, from 8pm until midnight. — Bernama