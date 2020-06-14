M’sia among top 5 globally to have successfully contained Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has been recognised as among the five nations in the world, to have succeeded in controlling the spread of Covid-19, according to Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri said Malaysia, under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, was one of the countries where the government’s actions in controlling the spread of the virus, was well-accepted by the people, receiving global recognition following a survey.

“People acceptance to the government’s actions received recognition in a global survey where Malaysia was ranked among the top five countries in the world, with the highest public approval,“ he said in a daily press conference here.

He said it was an arduous and challenging decision when the prime minister introduced the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18, which was followed by the Enhanced MCO in several areas, aimed at curbing the spread of the infection among the community.

The good cooperation of all Malaysians who had complied with every directive issued, led to the flattening of the Covid-19 curve in the country, he added.

“Today is the 89th day of the MCO, which had certainly been difficult in the initial stages, more so when the EMCO entailing a full lockdown on businesses and movement, was enforced in the affected areas.

“With the people’s support and profound sacrifices of our frontliners, we have successfully controlled the spread and flattened the Covid-19 curve,“ he said.

On people being quarantined at home Ismail Sabri said, those involved were required to download the MySejahtera application and wear a ‘wrist band’ as identification.

He said individuals who violate the mandatory quarantine process and standard operating procedure (SOP) could be fined RM1,000 or taken to court.

Since June 10, the Health Ministry (MOH) had conducted screening on 2,921 individuals at all entry points into the country and of the total, 10 found to be positive cases, have been taken to hospital for treatment. - Bernama