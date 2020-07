KUALA LUMPUR: Starting today, Malaysians overseas who wish to return home are required to undergo Covid-19 screening three days before departing from the respective countries they are in.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said this was to avoid any complications for the travellers at foreign airports before departure.

“We understand that many countries and airline companies require documentary proof that a person is negative of Covid-19 before they can be allowed to enter a flight.

“To avoid any inconveniences, we have decided today that every Malaysians returning home have to undergo Covid-19 screening three days before departure,” he said in Parliament, here, today.

Previously, returnees were only required to undergo Covid-19 screening upon arrival at the respective international entry points in Malaysia, before going through 14 days of home quarantine.

As part of the requirement, a second swab test also have to be conducted conducted on these returnees on the 13th day of isolation.