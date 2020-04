PETALING JAYA: Fifa Rahman (pix) who’s a board member for Unitaid, the global health multilateral hosted by WHO, pointed out on Twitter that the Malaysian Health Ministry’s outreach to the poor is far greater than the UK.

“Truly remarkable outreach by Malaysian health workers to low-income families. We’re not seeing this kind of outreach in Yorkshire, not sure about the rest of the UK,” Fifa tweeted yesterday.

Replying to her tweet was parliamentarian Sivarasah Rasiah and Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri. “Fifa, the DG’s strategy seems to be to focus mass testing in areas where clusters of cases appear. Level of lockdown for the area is increased together with intensive testing and comtact tracing. Seems to be effective in bringing down the rate of increase of cases,” Sivarasah said.

“TQVM for your concern. On my side, agencies under my ministry are helping the foreign workers as much as possible by giving them foods and dry goods since the beginning of MCO. Yesterday, we went to Kongsi Cyberjaya 10.” Zulkifli replied to Fifa.