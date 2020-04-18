Miri Zone 6 firemen first recipients of volunteer group PPE project

MIRI: Firemen from three Zone 6 stations here are the first recipients of personal protective equipment (PPE) produced by 42 local volunteers.

The volunteers had embarked on the project with the hashtag #Sew4FrontlinersMiri.

The 573 sets of PPE, comprising 370 isolation gowns, 90 head covers; 70 pairs of shoe covers, and 34 pieces of overalls, besides 10 boxes of gloves and 480 pieces of face masks were handed over by Piasau, assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting to Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Zone 6 Senior Superintendent Law Poh Kiong.

Law said the PPE will be distributed among firemen based in three fire stations in the zone, namely Lopeng, Marudi and Miri.

#Sew4FrontlinersMiri coordinator, Nor Azlina Samin, said the volunteers for this project comprised staff of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Lutong and several tailors in the community.

They began working on the project on April 12 at several premises, including shop lots, schools and homes, and now have plans to make more for other frontliners in the state. - Bernama