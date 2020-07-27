MOH and police personnel conduct checks on quarantined individuals

PETALING JAYA: Ministry of Health (MOH) and police personnel conducted checks today on travellers who recently arrived from overseas to ensure they adhere to the 14-day home quarantine imposed on them as a measure to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The joint operation that began in the morning saw about 40 persons under surveillance (PUS) in Bandar Utama and Damansara Perdana here being checked by several teams from both agencies.

All the individuals were found at their residences and had complied with the self-quarantined order.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said there are 242 individuals registered as PUS in the district.

The authorities are conducting surveillance on PUS after several cases of such individuals leaving home and being spotted at public areas were reported recently.

Those who fail to adhere to the self-quarantine order can face investigations and action for non-compliance with the law.