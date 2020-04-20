MySejahtera application launched to assist in Covid-19 monitoring

PUTRAJAYA: The people can carry out self-health evaluation from time to time via the free application MySejahtera launched by the government today.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the application, developed to assist in monitoring Covid-19, also gives guidelines to those classified as at risk in the outbreak.

“The application is on par with the technology used by advanced countries and MySejahtera has been tested via pioneer projects at several locations in Malaysia.

“Findings from these pioneer projects are very encouraging which spur us to expand it throughout the country,” he said when speaking the soft launch of MySejahtera, here today.

The people can obtain the latest and verified information on the development of Covid-19 in Malaysia, Asean and the world via the application, he added.

Therefore, Dr Adham hoped MySejahtera would assist the people to be more alert of the current situation during the Covid-19 pandemic and strengthen the effort of the government especially the ministry to formulate strategy to the combat the outbreak.

Members of the public can download the MySejahtera application via the Gallery of Malaysian Government Mobile Applications (GAMMA), Apple Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery.

MySejahtera was developed with the strategic cooperation of the National Security Council, Health Ministry (MOH), the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC). - Bernama