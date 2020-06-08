MySejahtera contact tracing app required to enjoy RM50 e-wallet credit

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians are required to download the MySejahtera mobile application if they wish to enjoy the RM50 e-wallet credit that was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin under the National Economic Recover Plan (Penjana).

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was to encourage more individuals to use the app, which he said was vital to assist in contact tracing of positive Covid-19 cases.

“The government would like to urge the public to download the MySejahtera app to allow health valuation.

“The app also allows the Health Ministry to take swift, precise and effective actions to identify and inform close contact if there are any cases of Covid-19 infections.

“And as announced by the prime minister, the government will credit RM50 into their e-wallet accounts after they downloaded the app, to encourage its use,” he said in his daily press conference in Putrajaya today.

In his Penjana announcement last Friday, Muhyiddin announced that the government would be crediting RM50 each into Malaysians’ e-wallet accounts, to spur cashless payment.

He said this would be matched by another RM50 cash-back or discounts by e-wallet operators, and would benefit some 15 million Malaysians above 18 and earning below RM100,000 annually.

However, the premier did not mention anything on the MySejahtera app being a prerequisite for the RM50 credit.

In promoting the app, Ismail said it would also be used for Malaysians who are returning home from abroad and who would be undergoing home quarantine beginning tomorrow.

He said this was to allow the authorities to monitor the health situation of the user as well as their movements.

“I also know that many Malaysians do not like writing their names and phone numbers down when entering a business premises, so this is useful, as you will only have to scan the QR code,” he said.

On the allowing of certain sports activities as part of the easing of more restrictions under the recovery movement control order (RMCO), Ismail said sports and recreational complex operators are required to notify the government should they wish to operate.

“They have to fill up a notification form through the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) website to obtain the SOP reference and for the government to monitor,” he said.

Ismail also reminded the public that contact sports such as football, hockey, rugby and taekwondo are still not allowed during the RMCO.

Additionally, the organising of sports competition, tournaments and events are also prohibited, and so are any water sports activities, he added.