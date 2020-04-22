No Covid-19 infections at immigration depots nationwide: DG

PUTRAJAYA: There have been no Covid-19 infections reported so far at the 14 immigration detention depots nationwide, according to Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

He said the department had been screening foreigners for the infection even before the Movement Control Order (MCO) came into force.

“We have been working with health officials from the Ministry of Health Malaysia to screen for symptoms of Covid-19 such as cough, cold and body temperature checks for those who have just been brought in as well as the existing detainees.

“Apart from that, all foreigners are not allowed to visit detention facilities to prevent the emergence of a new Covid-19 cluster,“ he told Bernama at a special press conference, here today.

Khairul Dzaimee also said that all immigration detention depots nationwide had carried out the sanitisation process in collaboration with the Fire and Rescue Department in their respective states.

Meanwhile, he said the immigration detention depots were also operating as usual, with 10,500 foreigners held in centres nationwide as of April 21.

According to Khairul Dzaimee, 1,022 Indonesians were sent back to their country in the first phase of the deportation programme on April 9 and 10.

“The Indonesians were deported to two destinations, namely 509 to Jakarta and 513 to Medan, where Malaysia Airlines Berhad had provided six aircraft,” he said.

The second phase of the deportation programme to be implemented tomorrow involves 145 Thai detainees, while 607 Bangladeshis will be deported on April 26 in phase three. - Bernama