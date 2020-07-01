Quarantine exemption for foreigners entering Sarawak after 30-day stay in country

KUCHING: Foreigners who have continuously been in Malaysia for at least 30 days are allowed to enter Sarawak without having to undergo quarantine, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix).

Uggah, who is also State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman, said they, however, still needed to seek permission from JPBN via online at http://sdmc.sarawak.gov.my.

On another matter, he said the holding of events at the longhouses and villages still needed to follow the guidelines set by the committee although social events were now allowed to be held.

“Among the guidelines are not more than 250 attendees or less, depending on the space size, and ensuring social distancing,” he said during a JPBN daily news conference, here, today.

Sarawak has not recorded any Covid-19-positive case today, hence the cumulative positive cases remain at 571. - Bernama