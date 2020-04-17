Remdesivir has been used to treat Covid-19 patients in M’sia: Dr Noor Hisham

PUTRAJAYA: Antiviral drug ‘remdesivir’ has been used to treat Covid-19 patients in the country, according to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

He said, however, the ministry was still monitoring the results of its use, and it was too early to share anything.

“What is certain is that we do not have any issues with the drug, nor others. In terms of stock, we have a sufficient amount to treat patients,“ he said during the daily Covid-19 press conference, here today.

Dr Noor Hisham had previously stated that drugs such as Chloroquine, Hydroxychloroquine and a combination of Lopinavir / Ritonavir had been used to treat the virus.

Meanwhile, on the antigen rapid test kit from South Korea, Dr Noor Hisham said it cost less than RM50 per kit, but MOH was still negotiating for a lower price.

Yesterday, Dr Noor Hisham was reported saying that the MOH had found an antigen test kit from South Korea with a sensitivity rate of 84.4% to help boost Covid-19 testing in the country. - Bernama