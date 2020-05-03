Responsibility of every Malaysian to ensure Covid-19 is contained, says Ismail

PETALING JAYA: The onus is on each and every Malaysian to ensure that they remain safe and that the number of Covid-19 cases do not spike, after the government allowed almost all businesses to resume operations beginning today.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said while the government has relaxed some of the regulations, it essentially boils down to the discipline of each individual to contain the virus.

He said Malaysians should take Taiwan as an example of how they managed to ensure the number of cases remained low, despite not implementing a lockdown in the country.

“The discipline of their people ensured that they are safe from the virus. They used masks and practised social distancing, despite having no lockdown,” he said.

“So the responsibility to ensure we and our families are safe will depend on our own discipline. We must practise self-regulation to ensure we win,” he said in his daily press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail advised the people to refrain from going out unless absolutely necessary, such as going to work or grocery shopping.

”Those who still feel unsafe should stay home,” he said.

He said the same applies for businesses, with the option ultimately in their own hands whether or not they wish to resume their operations.

“When we allow the resumption of operations, it doesn’t mean all business operators must resume their businesses. It depends on the owners.

“For restaurant owners for example, if they are still doubtful about allowing people to dine in, they can still only operate based on takeaways. It’s their choice,” he said.

Ismail said the decision to allow economic activities to resume was to ensure the survival of businesses, and small and medium enterprises in particular, with the pandemic expected to carry on for about two years.

Whether the government would reverse its decision to reopen the economy, should the number of cases spike again, Ismail said any future lockdowns would only be imposed on a case by case basis.

“We will identify based on the locality. So if there is a positive case in a locality, we will only lock down that particular area, not the whole country,” he added.