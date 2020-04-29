Two in a family now allowed to go grocery shopping

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians can now go in twos to buy goods and daily essentials, as the government looks to ease restrictions under the fourth phase of the movement control order (MCO).

However, this is only limited to members of the family and are currently staying under the same roof.

This is according to the latest federal gazette, namely the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease (Measures Within Infected Local Areas) (No. 4) Regulations 2020.

Under the “conditions for movement”, it now stipulates that persons who are moving from one place to another to buy their goods “may be accompanied by one family member staying in the same house”.

Previously, when travelling, a person is not allowed to be accompanied by another, unless it was reasonably necessary to do so.

The updated gazette was signed by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, with the new provision taking effect beginning today.