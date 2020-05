PETALING JAYA: It is up to the respective local authorities to decide if public parks should remain closed or not, according to Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri said it is not up to him to close public parks like the Titiwangsa Lake Garden (Taman Tasik Titiwangsa) as it was decided by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), because the park was crowded with people.

“It is up to the local councils to close parks like Titiwangsa if they find the SOPs were violated,“ he said at his daily briefing today in Putrajaya.

However the standard operating procedures (SOPs) which the government had issued earlier stated clearly that any activity that led to overcrowding in public areas is prohibited according to the SOP under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

In spite of the restriction on outdoor activities at the park, DBKL said jogging is still allowed outside or around the park.

DBKL through its Facebook post yesterday said that the shut down of the park at Titiwangsa, from May 28 until a date to be announced later, was meant to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus, following the increasing number of visitors to the park.