100,000th Honda Jazz delivered

HONDA Malaysia today celebrated another milestone by delivering the 100,000th unit of Jazz to its owner.

The occasion was marked by an official handover ceremony held at Ban Lee Heng Motor Sdn Bhd, in Seremban.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said: “We celebrated the 130,000th customer for Civic last month and with the Jazz today, we have recorded another important milestone.

“We want to thank all 100,000 Jazz customers for their unwavering support in making this milestone possible. The trust and belief in our brand has allowed us to serve all our customers better and made it possible for us to maintain our leadership position as No.1 in Non-National Segment and No.2 in overall Total Industry Volume as of May 2019.

“The Jazz has captured many hearts over the years. It is a compact car designed to be fun, versatile and practical; meeting the needs of customers from different lifestyles.

“The Jazz attracts a wide group of customers, which varies from young executives to college goers and young married couples.”

Ban Lee heng Motor Sdn Bhd director Wong Wee Choon said: “As a dealer, we are proud to have been part of Honda’s journey in providing reliable and quality products to our customers.

“It is great to be a part of this celebration and we look forward to serving Mr. Kelvin and all our customers at our center for many more years to come.

Owner of the 100,000th Jazz, referred to only as “Kelvin from Klang Valley”, said: “I am very happy and surprised to be named the 100,000th Jazz customer. I decided to purchase the Jazz because I was looking for a compact car for my daily commute, but never thought that I will be the lucky 100,000th Jazz owner.

“During my search, Jazz was the model that impressed me and my wife with its spaciousness and drivability. I am hoping it will ease my journey especially when I am travelling long distances with my family.”

Kelvin was gifted with a complete “Protection Package” specially offered by Honda Malaysia.

The package comprises ultra body coating, ultra window coating, and wheel lock nut which was tested and approved by Honda Access in Japan, an authorised genuine brand for Honda Accessories. It was designed to ensure total vehicle protection for Honda owners.

The package will be made available at all our authorised dealership starting July 1 onwards.

Apart from that, Kelvin also received a complimentary Mugen accessory package as a token of appreciation from Honda Malaysia.