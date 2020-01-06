$!2020 Perodua Bezza open for booking

THE 2020 Perodua Bezza, to be officially launched this Wednesday, is now open for booking. Offering “smart design, smart safety and a smart drive” to usher in the New Year, it is significantly developed based on customer feedback. It is offered in 1.0 G MT, 1.0 G AT, 1.3 X AT and 1.3 AV AT variants, priced from RM34,580 to RM49,980 (on-the-road before insurance in Peninsular Malaysia).

Perodua is now receiving orders for the 2020 Bezza through all its 186 sales outlets nationwide. “The Perodua Bezza was our first saloon and Malaysia’s first Energy-Efficient Vehicle (EEV) saloon, with an upper-body developed completely by us. It has proven very popular with Malaysians, with 184,000 units sold since its July 2016 launch,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad. “Thanks to its fuel efficiency, quality, dependability, space, practicality, ease to drive and low ownership costs – all in a compact, great-value package – the Perodua Bezza is a versatile vehicle, loved by families and youths alike,” he added.

The new sharp front-end styling, courtesy of new-design bumpers and grille, is joined by LED headlamps and two-tone side skirts, both of which are standard across the range. X and AV variants get new 15-inch alloys while power-adjustable door mirrors are now standard across the range (retractable on AV). Two body colours new to the Bezza – Garnet Red (exclusive to 1.3 litre variants) and Granite Grey – join the four existing hues on offer, namely Ivory White, Glittering Silver, Ocean Blue and Sugar Brown.

Perodua’s Advanced Safety Assist 2.0 (ASA 2.0*) suite of driver assistance safety systems makes its debut in the Bezza range on the AV variant, making it the most affordable saloon in Malaysia with such a feature. ASA 2.0 comprises Pedestrian Detection (up to 50km/h), Pre-Collision Warning (up to 100km/h), Pre-Collision Braking (up to 80km/h), Front Departure Alert and Pedal Misoperation Control, all of which work together to mitigate collisions. Meanwhile, the X variant now gains the Vehicle Stability Control and traction control already previously offered on the AV variant.

White-illuminated gauges uplift the interior, while keyless entry and start, as well as front corner sensors, are offered on X and AV variants. All variants get reverse sensors; the AV adds a reverse camera. “As a People First company we are constantly listening to our customers to learn how we can improve our products and services, of which the 2020 Perodua Bezza is a notable result,” said Zainal Abidin. “We hope the improvements we’ve made will join hands with the 508-litre boot, up to 22km/litre fuel efficiency and all the other reasons you love the Bezza to furnish you with the motoring experience you’ve always desired.