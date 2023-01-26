$!6th Malaysia Autoshow to be held In May at MAEPS

Wide range of activities including a special show for EVs

WITH over 700,000 new vehicles sold in 2022, it’s clear that Malaysians are still very interested in owning new vehicles and with the increased promotion of electric vehicles (EVs), there’s even more interest in knowing what’s available. Thus it’s the right timing for the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) to resume the Malaysia Autoshow which was last run in 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not possible to run what had become an annual event, so this year’s event will be the sixth edition. The event will be held from May 4 – 7 and as before, it will be at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) outside Kuala Lumpur. The spacious 30,000 sq. metre site not only has large exhibition halls but also spacious grounds where test-drives and other activities can be run. Visitors will be able to drive the latest vehicles on a 3-km route, as well as experience many vehicle technologies.

The event has the theme of ‘Mobility Redefined’ is curated to maximize the potential for both industry players and consumers alike. It is expected to have the participation of many automotive brands in the country. Along with other automotive-related exhibitors, the public will be able to learn about the important technologies that are available or can expected in the near future as Malaysia’s mobility sector moves further into the digital era.

Complementing the Malaysia Autoshow will be the Malaysia Bike Show, Malaysia EV Show and Charged. The Malaysia Bike Show will showcase the 2-wheeler lifestyle, particularly for recreational activities. Meanwhile, the Malaysia EV Show and Charged will focus on the growing number of EVs and provide visitors with insights into such vehicles as well as related issues like charging. The Malaysia Autoshow 2023 is one of MARii’s flagship programmes as it interacts directly with the general public to serve not only as an event to showcase next-generation vehicles but also act as a platform to educate and develop awareness in vehicle safety, environmental protection and market expansion of local technology and engineering.