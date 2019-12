BERMAZ Motor, the main distributor for Mazda vehicles, hosted its seventh Mazda Charity Golf Tournament for the Mazda Medicare Fund (MMF). The tournament was held on Dec 1 at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Golf & Country Club (SAASGCC) in Shah Alam, where 150 participants took part in it (pix, top). By the end of it, RM447,550 was raised – thanks to the support of generous golfers, donors and sponsors – and the amount will be distributed to MMF. During the prize giving luncheon, representatives from the tournament’s various beneficiaries, which included Mount Miriam Cancer Hospital in Penang, St Joseph’s Home, House of Love, Pusat Jagaan OKU Nur and Persatuan Penjagaan Kanak-Kanak Terencat Akal Selangor, were invited on stage to receive cheques from Bermaz Auto Berhad executive chairman Datuk Seri Ben Yeoh.

Berjaya Corporation Berhad CEO Datuk Seri Robin Tan (3rd from left) was one of the participants in the tournament. In this photo, Tan is with (from left) Yeoh, Prima Merdu executive director Datuk Amer Hamzah, Bermaz Motor group IT & Development general manager Eric Foo, Bermaz Motor director Datuk Wong Kin Foo, Mazda Japan managing executive officer Hiroshi Inoue and Bermaz Auto general manager of marketing Lee Ai Hoon, with part of the proceeds raised by the tournament.

MMF was started in 2015 and jointly managed with Prima Merdu Sdn Bhd* and in collaboration with B. Braun Avitum Renal Services. *Prima Merdu is the sole and exclusive importer of Mazda vehicles in Malaysia. The fund operates to provide life-saving haemodialysis treatment for end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients with financial constraints. As of today, there are 12 B. Braun dialysis centres operating nationwide and eligible patients would receive subsidised haemodialysis treatments. Over the past five years, MMF has contributed a total of RM2.4 million, which has supported more than 176 patients throughout Malaysia. On top of that, MMF provides humanitarian aid and medical relief to the underprivileged people in Malaysia, supported a dozen various charitable communities such as old folk’s homes, orphanages, people with disabilities and Down syndrome children, through financial aid and charity events. Charitable communities and organisations are carefully selected and vetted by the MMF team to ensure that all donations to them are put to good use.

The MMF team consists of volunteers within the Bermaz organisation and therefore there are no additional costs involved in MMF’s operations. This will allow all donations received to go where it really matters – to the people in need. In addition, Bermaz has also introduced the Mazda Privilege Card (MPC) in 2018, which is a tie-in programme with MMF whereby all sign-up fees will serve as funds donated by Mazda owners. The introduction of MPC has been well-received with heart-warming support for its noble cause. Aside from contributing to the society, owners of the MPC can also enjoy a 15% discount on Mazda genuine spare parts and official merchandise, along with a 5% discount on labour charges applicable at Mazda showrooms and aftersales service centres operated by Bermaz Motor and Prima Merdu.