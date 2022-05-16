$!Advantage Touring comes in 67 dimensions

BFGOODRICH recently launched the Advantage Touring – a “good value-for-money ‘on-road’ tyre”.

“Designed to give drivers the confidence in any road they take”, it is positioned as one simple tyre line to cover saloon, pick-up truck, minivan and CUV/SUV fitments, delivering greater than 85% market coverage in the 13- to 20-inch range, with a total of 67 dimensions – including 30 new.

Michelin* Malaysia’s managing director Oliver Biggart said: “The BFGoodrich Advantage Touring targets active-lifestyle drivers who want the best value for their money and demand confident control for urban adventure. This newly-launched tyre stands out with its extensive size offerings, as well as improved performance and aesthetics. What’s more, it also comes with a six-year manufacturer’s warranty, offering users real value with premium quality.”

Key features of the Advantage Touring include:

- Improved aesthetics and noise performance, thanks to a new, dynamic and simplified tread design, as well as an asymmetric, non-directional tread pattern with computer-optimised footprint to reduce interior cabin noise.

- Engineered for confident handling and braking in all conditions, with an asymmetric tread design featuring rigid tread blocks and a shoulder that enable responsive handling and control, large tread blocks with deep grooves that deliver exceptional braking performance in both wet and dry road conditions, as well as a tyre sculpture inspired by BFGoodrich on-road racing.