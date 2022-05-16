$!Advantage Touring comes in 67 dimensions

BFGOODRICH recently launched the Advantage Touring – a “good value-for-money ‘on-road’ tyre”.
“Designed to give drivers the confidence in any road they take”, it is positioned as one simple tyre line to cover saloon, pick-up truck, minivan and CUV/SUV fitments, delivering greater than 85% market coverage in the 13- to 20-inch range, with a total of 67 dimensions – including 30 new.
Michelin* Malaysia’s managing director Oliver Biggart said: “The BFGoodrich Advantage Touring targets active-lifestyle drivers who want the best value for their money and demand confident control for urban adventure. This newly-launched tyre stands out with its extensive size offerings, as well as improved performance and aesthetics. What’s more, it also comes with a six-year manufacturer’s warranty, offering users real value with premium quality.”
Key features of the Advantage Touring include:
- Improved aesthetics and noise performance, thanks to a new, dynamic and simplified tread design, as well as an asymmetric, non-directional tread pattern with computer-optimised footprint to reduce interior cabin noise.
- Engineered for confident handling and braking in all conditions, with an asymmetric tread design featuring rigid tread blocks and a shoulder that enable responsive handling and control, large tread blocks with deep grooves that deliver exceptional braking performance in both wet and dry road conditions, as well as a tyre sculpture inspired by BFGoodrich on-road racing.
- Full depth features that provide driving confidence over the tyre life, thanks to an interlocking band technology that reduces friction and heat, and therefore, fuel consumption; plus an optimised contact patch specifically designed for markets with severe heat conditions.
Now available at BFGoodrich’s authorised dealers throughout Malaysia, the BFGoodrich Advantage Touring comes in a total of 67 tyre sizes (H-, T- and V-speed rated) in the 13- to 20-inch range.
* BF Goodrich was acquired in 1990 by the French tyre manufacturer.