All-new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV launched

NAZA Euro Motors Sdn Bhd, the official distributor of the Citroen cars in Malaysia, announced the arrival of its new-generation SUV, the all-new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV this evening. The “uniquely-designed” SUV boasts exceptional space, and modern day technological enhancements that emphasize passenger comfort and safety.

“Bringing together all of Citroen’s expertise in cabin space, modular design and comfort, this people-minded SUV stands out in the B-segment SUV with its unique body styling,” said company CEO Yasser Awan.

From left to right: Group PSA area manager for South East Asia Maxime Simoncini, Naza Corporation Holdings Sdn Bhd deputy group CEO (automotive group) R. Devaraju, Yasser and Naza Euro Motors head of marketing and communications Khairul SM Sharifuddin at the unveiling of the C3 Aircross.

“We are confident that the all-new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV will be well received among SUV fans in Malaysia as this truly is the most spacious and versatile urban SUV that offers practicality, class-leading space and safety features distinctive to Citroen.” Powered by PureTech turbocharged engine, the C3 Aircross engages a powerful drive at 110.5hp with a maximum torque of 205Nm from 1,500rpm.

Like most SUVs, the C3 Aircross delivers driving comfort with a top speed of 200km/h and is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 10.4 seconds. The engine is mated to a six-speed auto transmission with Tiptronic for excellent fluidity and maximum driving pleasure, while keeping noise and vibration at the minimum.

Connecting the car to tyres are a set 17-inch diamond-cut “4Ever” alloy wheels. Distinguished by its powerful and fresh attitude with matching styling of a robust and protective SUV, the C3 Aircross caters well for fans of style, well-being and adventure to live a whole new experience.

Its compact and high-set dimensions of 4.15m in length, 2.0m in width, and 1.64m in height coupled with its 2.6m long wheelbase make a well-proportioned SUV for better stability and passenger comfort. The C3 Aircross boasts a whopping boot space in its segment – the boot’s standard volume of 410 litres can be conveniently increased to an impressive load volume of 520 litres when the rear seats are sledded to the front and boot floor lowered.

With the front passenger seat folded down, objects as long as 2.4m can be loaded. The rear seats with reclining feature can be adjusted to slide separately up to 15cm and be split 60/40. On the exterior, the car stands out with unique body styling and unprecedented personalisation choices, giving it an assertive personality.

At the front, the C3 Aircross SUV sports Citroën’s classic graphic signature two-tier lights. The upper part consists of the halogen headlight with LED daytime-running lights connected to the chevrons. At the rear, the powerful shoulders of the C3 Aircross emphasise its width and muscular look of the SUV.

The imposing front and rear bumper topped by a protective skid plate echoes the front end and once again affirms the car’s robustness and SUV character. With their “Venetian blind” effect, they add a unique character trait and also serve to conceal the inside of the car, but without keeping the light out of reducing visibility.

The interiors of the C3 Aircross “pulsates with a feeling of roominess” reinforced by a clever dashboard design, comfortable seats with impressive seating flexibility and numerous storage compartments. Major functions are within reach on an intuitive seven-inch touchscreen at the center of the dashboard, integrated with the brand’s signature Citroën Connect Radio and compatible for use with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB.

The Urban Red ambience expresses vitality, and a play of contrasts between dark colours throughout with a touch of the unique Urban Red band across 3D Quartz Grey fabric seats add character to the interior. Further complimenting the stylish look are red touches on the air vents and steering wheel, Corinthe Grey dashboard finishing and aviation-styled handbrake.

For safety at the wheel, the C3 Aircross comes equipped with six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), two Isofix anchorage, and is awarded five-star Euro NCAP safety rating. A rear sensor and reverse camera provides the driver with a 180-degree view of their car’s surroundings with top view, making parking manoeuvres a breeze.

The SUV is available in two colour pack options: Orange and Black. The Black Colour Pack is offered with the Passion Red and Breathing Blue colour options which colours the side mirror caps, headlamp surroundings and roof bars black. Meanwhile, the Orange Colour Pack adds hints of orange on the same parts as Black Colour Pack but extends to the rear quarter window and wheel caps. Soft Sand and Natural White are offered in this colour pack.

Retailing at RM115,888 (on-the-road without insurance), the C3 Aircross comes with five years or 120,000km “Peace Of Mind” warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and exclusive one-year access to SkyLounge by Naza at Subang Skypark. To celebrate the joyous occasion of Citroen’s 100th Year Anniversary this year, Naza Euro Motors is offering three years free service* to the first 100 units of the Citroën C3 Aircross SUV! *Terms and conditions apply.