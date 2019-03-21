Aruz TransBorneo convoy contributes essentials to Sarawak longhouse

THE Perodua Aruz TransBorneo Convoy, a convoy of six units of the Perodua Aruz across East Malaysia, recently stopped by Rumah Clement Bayang to contribute much-needed essentials to the 20 families living there.

Assisted by local Perodua sales and service dealer Otostabil Sdn Bhd, Perodua gave the 100 or so residents of Rumah Clement Bayang rice, chocolate malt beverages, cooking oil and first aid kits, worth around RM3,000 in all.

“As a proudly Malaysian and People First company, Perodua is committed to helping and supporting Malaysians however, wherever and whenever we can,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

“It is our hope that our humble contribution will ease the daily lives of the residents of Rumah Clement Bayang,” he added.

Rumah Clement Bayang is a longhouse situated along Jalan Miri-Bintulu, and is named its head or tuai, Clement Bayang.

The contribution was done as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity.

Perodua informed us that besides doing a good turn for the 20 families (100 or so people in all) who live in the longhouse, it is one of the many ways the company, through the Aruz TransBorneo Convoy, show its commitment to the people of Sarawak.

The Perodua Aruz TransBorneo Convoy took off from Kuching on March 16.

The six-Aruz convoy is on an approximately 1,500km drive to Tawau, Sabah, and should reach the town tomorrow.

Along the way, the convoy engages with local communities and councils at major cities including Sibu, Bintulu, Miri, Kota Kinabalu, Ranau and Sandakan, giving the people the chance to get up close to and experience the new Perodua SUV.