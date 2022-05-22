ASTON Martin Kuala Lumpur has introduced a customisation unit – Aston Martin Vantage – The Bohemian Edition. It is named after the unconventional specification of this latest customisation unit.

The unique choice of the exterior paint colour and its luxuriously crafted silver-vaned grille play a role to achieve the unconventional feature. Arizona Bronze was chosen in order to differentiate from the conventional Aston Martin Vantage paint colour which was commonly introduced in most markets.

In fact, it is the first in the history of Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur of such unique colour specifications.

Not only does the colour stand out from the usual paint code, but it will also attract a new group of future customers.

Under the shade of Arizona Bronze, this colour is an excellent choice for those who value warmth and subtlety in exterior paints. This colour is inspired by the light sand of the Arizona desert, while it blends particularly well with neutral, warm and subtle dark leather colours.

There are some additional key optional features which were announced as options during the vehicle launch back in 2018, which have now been updated as standard features for Vantage. These features include the Technology pack (keyless entry, blind-spot monitoring, auto park assist, touchpad, glass switches, electric steering column and cruise control), 360-degree camera and quad exhaust.