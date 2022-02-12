$!BMW Group Malaysia Continues To Grow Charging Network For Its EV Customers

WITH the government helping to promote the switch to electric vehicles (EVs) by exempting them from as well as providing some other incentives, the car companies are also doing their part by participating in the development of the charging network nationwide. After all, if they want people to buy their EVs and enjoy using them, then enabling owners to travel far is necessary as part of ‘aftersales’

BMW Group Malaysia, having been among the early pioneers in electric mobility in Malaysia, is one of the companies that has been helping to grow the number of charging stations. Besides having such facilities at its dealerships, it has now introduced BMW Charging to gives its EV customers peace of mind when they wish to go on long journeys.

Partnership with JomCharge

BMW Charging, in partnership with JomCharge (a local EV charging provider), offers more than 100 charging facilities strategically placed throughout urban areas and national highways. The network includes the facilities set up by Gentari, a division of Petronas.