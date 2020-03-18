$!BMW Malaysia introduces ‘Joy. Electrified by i’

BMW Malaysia continues to reinforce its position as the leading e-mobility provider in Malaysia with “Joy. Electrified by i”, a campaign to further the automaker’s commitment in shaping the automotive industry with electrified mobility while increasing the uptake of electrified vehicles in the country.

“Joy is the heart, soul and drive of BMW. It is in the design; the technology, the driving and the peace of mind premium ownership experience,” said BMW Group Malaysia managing director Harald Hoelzl.

“Now, more than ever, Joy will be electrified. We are taking another step towards the mobility of the future here with our campaign for 2020 - Joy.Electrified by i.

“Joy. Electrified by i will focus not only on introducing the newest sustainable and responsible premium mobility vehicles but also consistently driving innovation, local assembly capabilities, awareness on new and clean technology as well as developing the infrastructure for premium electrified vehicles in the country.”

The campaign kicked off with Unplug & Play – exclusive offers for the BMW 530e include a financing rate of 0.33% with the BMW Straight Line Financing Solution and rebates from RM20,000 onwards.

Additionally, the 530e and other selected BMW iPerformance vehicles will receive complimentary one year BMW Comprehensive Motor Insurance, as well as complimentary one year BMW Ultimate Protection Programme.

All new BMW iPerformance vehicles will also receive a six year or 100,000km hybrid battery warranty.

Joy is also in the complete peace of mind premium ownership experience.

As part of the introduction for Joy. Electrified by i, the complimentary one year BMW Comprehensive Motor Insurance will be offered alongside the range of flexible financing plans from BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia.

The motor insurance ensures minimum fuss and hassle at the shortest time possible in the event of an accident or total loss.

Should a BMW be declared “Total Loss or Theft” within the first 12 months of ownership, a brand new BMW will be replaced.

The motor insurance program will settle the total loss or theft claims within one month, instant claim processing of windscreen damage, as well as waiver of betterment for vehicles up to 10 years.

For twice the protection, the BMW Ultimate Protection Programme will also be made complimentary for one year with BMW vehicles insured by the BMW Comprehensive Motor Insurance.

The first-of-its-kind insurance plan underwritten by Allianz General Insurance Company covers both the driver and BMW vehicle for special relief, scratch and dent, compassionate floor cover and more.

The campaign period also introduces the BMW ChargeNow Promo, where new owners of selected BMW iPerformance vehicles will receive the BMW i AC Fast Charging Cable and BMW ChargeNow card, which grants straightforward access to partner charging stations like ChargEV, by Malaysian Green Technology Corporation.

With the BMW ChargeNow service, customers can enjoy 24/7 support and access to all charging locations in ChargEV’s growing network which now offers more than 270 charging facilities nationwide.

Additionally, new owners of the BMW 740Le will enjoy a complimentary BMW i Wallbox Plus and BMW i AC Fast Charging Cable with the BMW i Wallbox Promo.

The exclusive offers are available for a limited time only from now until March 31.

“We understand that priority should be given to building a functioning ecosystem for electromobility to thrive in. In part, we will also continue to cultivate the shift among Malaysians towards electromobility by offering a comprehensive premium ownership experience to enable sustainable mobility,” said Hoelzl.

“We look forward to strengthening our investments and efforts here in the country to help Malaysians gain greater access to electromobility.”