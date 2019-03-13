BMW Malaysia launch 2nd-generation 8 Series

BMW Group Malaysia last night introduced “The 8” – the glamourised name for the second-generation 8 Series, the newest member to the premium automaker’s portfolio of luxury vehicles. The company stated that new 8 Series was developed on the race track to achieve supreme agility, precision, and poise, and the two-door coupe combines powerful engine with BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive system and BMW EfficientLightweight design measures – set to introduce new benchmarks in the luxury coupe segment.

Hoelzl with The 8.





“At the BMW Group, we’ve always had our sights on the future, and the First Generation BMW 8 Series is testimony to that,” said BMW Group Malaysia managing director Harald Hoelzl. “First introduced in 1989, the luxurious sports coupe was bold and ahead of its time in terms of performance, innovation and luxury. “It was the first BMW vehicle to introduce electronic drive-by-wire throttle, Dynamic Stability Control and Integral Active Steering with the use of multi-link rear axle technology. “Three decades on, we have taken the future-looking legacy of the BMW 8 Series and we are bringing this luxurious sports coupe into the modern era to set standards for the future.”











The 8 is introduced in the BMW M850i xDrive Coupe variant, boasting outstanding performance, emotion-stirring design, state-of-the-art luxury, exceptionally advanced equipment features when it comes to display and control technology, driver assistance and connectivity. Among the highlights of this eagerly-awaited BMW are: - The 8 comes standard with the BMW Laserlight – the slimmest headlights of any BMW model to date. - To reduce the aerodynamic drag of The 8’s streamlined body, it has an almost fully sealed underbody, active air flap control with adjustable kidney grille slats and air curtains including air breathers. - For the first time ever, active seat ventilation is also made available where the cooled air is sucked in from the interior then guided along the body to the seats’ built-in fans for particularly effective temperature control of the seat cushions and backrests. - The introduction of the M850i xDrive Coupe also marks the premiere of a new V8 engine. The all-wheel-driven car delivers a maximum output of 530hp which is on tap between 5,500rpm and 6,000 rpm. The maximum torque of 750Nm is available over a wide rev range from 1,800 to 4,600 rpm for prolonged forward thrust. It spints from zero to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds and posts a fuel consumption of 10.4 litres per 100 kilometres.











- Making its debut in The 8 is the “perfect co-driver” – BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, an intelligent, digital character that responds to the prompt “Hey BMW”. The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant learns routines and habits, and is subsequently able to apply them in the appropriate context. In addition to ensuring there is always a genuine BMW professional on board, capable of explaining the different functions, the assistant awaits the driver’s every command, is always there to assist them and even provides casual conversation. One unique feature over other digital assistant is that drivers can give it a name, for example, “Hey Jamie”, to lend even greater individuality and personality. - Also for the first time, The 8 features the BMW Digital Key, which employs Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to allow the new luxury sports car to be locked and unlocked from a smartphone. The smartphone simply has to be held up to the door handle to open the door. The 8 will be available at all authorised BMW dealerships nationwide from this Friday. If you can’t wait, go to www.bmwbethefirst.com.my to pre-book. The retail price (on the road, without insurance, and with BMW Group Malaysia’s latest five-year unlimited mileage warranty, free Scheduled Service Programme and BMW Tyre Warranty Programme) for The 8 is RM1,088,800.