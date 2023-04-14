$!Boy Steals Bus And Goes For A Joyride

ACCORDING to reports, a 12-year-old boy entered a private bus operated by A&S Transport and went on a joyride. This occurred for around five hours in the morning on Wednesday (April 12), in Singapore.

It was reported that the routes taken by this joyride went through Tampines, Bedok, Pasir Ris, and Punggol.

Based on a social media post published the same day, he had driven 100 kilometres on a quarter tank of diesel while being pursued by police officers.

The boy damaged the bus and abandoned it. His actions mirror the video game, Grand Theft Auto.