FOR the first time ever, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) will be organising the “Beetle: An Iconic Gathering”.

The event, which welcomes Beetle owners from all walks of life in celebration of the cult classic, will be held at the open-air carpark at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya this July 13.

Volkswagen will be attempting to break the current Malaysian record of the largest Beetle gathered at one location during the event and is calling out to all owners of the classic and current Beetle to join in the effort.

The celebration will kick-off with a 150-strong Beetle “Sunshine Tour” convoy that will be flagged off in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

The convoy will be making its way through the streets of the Golden Triangle before proceeding to Putrajaya where it will join the other Beetle cars at the Palace of Justice.

The “Beetle: An Iconic Gathering” is open to all Beetle owners in Malaysia and interested participants can register and their cars on the Volkswagen website at https://bit.ly/2X2poH7 .

Participation is free, and details of the event are provided during the online registration. All participants will also receive a certificate of participation from Volkswagen.

VPCM managing director Erik Winter said: “Volkswagen ends production of the much-loved Beetle this year, and we want to give this global bestseller the send-off it deserves by celebrating its legacy.

“We would like to invite owners and Beetle enthusiasts to the gathering to help us break the record and celebrate the world’s favourite Bug.

“This is a great opportunity for Beetle enthusiasts to admire classic and current Beetle models in all its incarnations, and with many of them personalised to match their owners’ colourful personalities.”

Designed by Ferdinand Porsche in 1938, the Beetle is considered by many to be the original automotive icon. It has enjoyed more than 80 years of success with over 21.5 million units sold globally.

For more information on the Beetle visit www.volkswagen.com.my/beetle/byebyebeetle , or click https://bit.ly/2X2poH7 to register your participation.