Caltex ‘Ohayo’ promotion offers two Toyota C-HRs

CHEVRON Malaysia Limited, which owns and markets the Caltex brand, is inviting all drivers for a chance to experience all things Japanese with the Caltex “Ohayo” promotion, which runs till July 15.

Following the overwhelming success for its “Fuelled to Win” contest and promotion last year, which offered a Volvo XC40 as the grand prize, Chevron has raised the bar with the Caltex Ohayo promotion, offering not one but two Toyota C-HRs as grand prizes.

Other attractive prizes up for grabs include travel packages to Japan and gift vouchers from retailers such as Aeon and Panasonic.

“The response towards our Fuelled to Win last year was truly remarkable. Based on the feedback from our valued customers, we are giving the opportunity for more people to win and experience all things Japan with the Caltex Ohayo promotion,” said Chevron Malaysia country chairman Jay Gomez.

“This year, we will be awarding two lucky winners with a Toyota C-HR each. In addition to providing the opportunity for our customers to visit Japan, regarded as one of the most exotic travel destinations in Asia, we also have gift vouchers, each worth up to RM500, to give away. Overall, we will be giving away prizes amounting over RM400,000.”

Given the current government mandated recovery movement control order (RMCO), amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Caltex has ensured that the travel packages to Japan will be valid until Dec 31, 2021, for winners to enjoy the sights and culture of Japan when the situation has stabilised.

To participate in the Caltex Ohayo promotion and stand a chance to win those amazing prizes, customers will need to fuel up with a minimum of RM30 at any Caltex service station across the country and send a photograph of their receipt to 018-2999980 via WhatsApp.

Alternatively, they can scan the QR codes displayed at the Caltex stations and follow further instructions which will be provided via WhatsApp.

Furthermore, B Infinite and Caltex Journey card members will double their chances of winning in the contest.

“The Caltex Ohayo promotion is our way of showing our appreciation to our loyal customers who have come to us for our superior and high-quality fuels and products. Indeed, our customers are at the heart of all our operations and they can be assured that we will continue to be there for them with more than 420 service stations around the country, which carry our proprietary Caltex with Techron fuel,” added Gomez.

For more information, visit www.caltex.com/my or the official Caltex Malaysia Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Caltex.Malaysia.