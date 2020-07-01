$!Celebrating a century of Mazda: CX-3 Limited Edition

WITH Mazda celebrating its 100 years anniversary, Bermaz Motor Sdn Bhd has announced a limited edition CX-3 to commemorate the occasion. Developed by Bermaz’s MazdaSports Division, the limited edition CX-3 features various enhancements that gives the car a unique styling and design with a high sense of sophistication.

To achieve a distinctive look and feel on the exterior, the limited edition CX-3 is fitted with a front lip spoiler and rear bumper diffuser. The body features a two-tone finish with a “Piano Black” roof and matching rear boot spoiler.

The limited edition unit also features gunmetal design 18-inch alloy rims and brushed aluminium finished rear exhaust tips that have been specially developed to accentuate the overall dynamic sporty outlook of the vehicle. In terms of the interior, the styling enhancement extends to the seats, steering wheel, armrest and gear knob that features a dark grey suede finish to match the dashboard and door trims.

Black limited-edition carpet mats are also added in for a seamless premium look and feel. Other functional enhancements include a front strut tower brace that covers the engine as well as lower front, mid and rear chassis bars for a sportier driving experience.

A JBL Basspro Hub 11-inch subwoofer that is engineered to deliver fast and tight, deep bass with low distortion is also added to the exclusive model. The CX-3 Limited Edition package is priced at RM14,500 and comes with a one-year Mazda Genuine Accessory Warranty based on the period of fitment at the time of new vehicle purchase.

The limited edition CX-3 is now open for reservation and orders can be placed at any of the Mazda outlets. As this a unique production build model, expected delivery is by the end of July and will come exclusively in the Snowflake White Pearl colour. Bermaz’s MazdaSports Division, formed in 2016, is committed to creating Mazda-unique ownership experience programmes that are in true spirit of Mazda’s brand essence – “Celebrate Driving”.