Donate your PMiles points to help B40 folks

PETRON Malaysia has teamed up with the MyKasih Foundation for the “PetronMyKasih Jom Derma” donation programme to give Petron Miles (PMiles) cardholders a chance to donate their points for a good cause.

Between May 7 and Aug 31, each PMiles point donated will be converted into cash and vested into MyKasih Foundation.

Through the foundation, B40 families can purchase groceries and other necessities from more than 250 retail store partners including Mydin, Tesco, Giant, Econsave, The Store, Aeon, 99 Speedmart and TF Value Mart.

Every 500 PMiles points donated will be converted into RM5, while every 1,000 points into RM10.

Customers may donate in multiples of RM5 or RM10 at Petron service stations through the sales counter.

The programme involves at all Petron stations nationwide.

Petron Malaysia head of retail and commercial business Choong Kum Choy said” “Using the PMiles card to contribute is easy and convenient as our customers can do so whenever they are at our stations. And for the benefit of those who contribute, the donations will be issued with tax-exempt receipts from MyKasih.”