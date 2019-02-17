$!‘Easy Drive’ via BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia

BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia on Friday introduced Easy Drive, an innovative and flexible financing solution “to make Sheer Driving Pleasure more accessible”.

Company’s CEO and managing director Tobias Eismann said, “Our Mission is to Make Mobility Easy, Flexible and Affordable for everybody. With Easy Drive, customers can experience a new way of owning BMW or MINI – drive now, decide later.”

BMW Group Malaysia managing director Harald Hoelzl added: “We are always working towards identifying new trends early and translating them into practical applications.

“While the general trend today sees long-term car ownership, there is a growing population who seek to change cars every three to four years.”

Easy Drive

With Easy Drive, customers are given the ultimate freedom to define their financing journey.

To start, they get to choose a down payment between 10% to 30%.

They also get to decide a loan tenure of three or four years, as well as mileage options of either 20,000km or 25,000km annually.

Based on those, a monthly instalment will be calculated, and the Guaranteed Future Value of their car will be agreed and signed upon upfront to protect customers from unexpected depreciation.

The Guaranteed Future Value also serves as the value for the final payment.