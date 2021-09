THE Mercedes-Benz EQE and Renault Megane E-Tech Electric (pix) are two of the main new vehicles that visitors will be able to discover at Germany’s international automobile exhibition (IAA Mobility), which runs in Munich until Sept 12.

Both saloons feature fully-electric engine, intelligent voice assistant for the driver and numerous connected services.

Among the various concept cars, two new production models – out next year – stand out: the EQE and the new-generation Megane, both billed as clean, intelligent saloons.

Mercedes-Benz is making a splash on home turf with the world-premiere of the much-anticipated EQE business saloon, based on the same technical platform as the EQS, presented earlier this year.

This model is a little more compact, but has a range of up to 660km.

Like all new Mercedes-Benz models, the EQE is equipped to receive regular remote updates (OTA) and features the “Hey Mercedes” intelligent voice assistant, as well as smart navigation for calculating the fastest and most comfortable routes, depending on various factors, including charging stops.

The vehicle’s price is yet to be announced, but on paper it appears to be a potential rival to the Tesla S.

Renault, on the other hand, is showcasing the all-new Megane E-Tech Electric, a saloon that marks the start of a new chapter in the carmaker’s electric revolution, which began more than than a a decade ago.

Beyond the electric aspect – with its 96kW/130hp or 160kW/218hp engine, depending on the version, its range of up to 470km and its 26 driving aids – this car stands out for its on-board technology.

Its new OpenR Link multimedia system, developed with Google and based on Android Automotive, offers a vast catalogue of practical and entertaining applications, all accompanied by a voice assistant to control the vehicle’s main functions.

Both cars are expected to arrive in dealerships the next year.

(Ed: Not sure about Malaysia, though. It will be interesting to find out!) – ETX Studio