$!‘Energetic’ City Hatchback launched

HONDA Malaysia today officially launched the all-new City Hatchback that will be taking the B-hatchback segment “A Step Above”, with its sporty design, e:HEV (i.e. a type of hybrid) technology and first-in-segment advanced features. Available in four variants – RS e:HEV, V, E and S, the company said the new City Hatchback will “set another benchmark in the industry” while targeting the younger audience that prefers a sporty yet premium hatchback.

Addressing the media at the launch event, Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Madoka Chujo said: “We are very excited to launch our latest eye-catching model, the all-new City Hatchback. This new model will be the trendsetting model with its first-in-segment advanced technology, premium features, versatility with Ultra Seats configurations and most importantly, it will be absolutely fun to drive. I am pleased to announce that as of today we have received a total of 2,000 bookings for the all-new City Hatchback.” In terms of appearance, the sporty and stylish City Hatchback is designed under the “Energetic Hatchback” concept, while being active, cool and versatile, thus creating the diversity required in the hatchback.

The exclusive “RS” exterior design in the hatchback gives a sporty impression to the RS e:HEV variant. This top variant sports a gloss black front grille, solid wing and door mirrors, for a two-toned body colour expression. It also features RS e:HEV exclusive shape in the areas of lower grille, fog lamp garnish and rear bumper. Both the RS e:HEV and V variants feature LED Headlights with LED daytime running lights, LED front fog lamps, tailgate spoiler and LED rear combi lights.

Both variants are also fitted with 16-inch alloy rims that complement the sleek appearance of the hatchback. Performance-wise, the new City Hatchback is equipped with Honda’s e:HEV technology for the RS variant. Powered by the 1.5L Sports intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) powertrain and coupled with electric continuous variable transmission (e-CVT), the powertrain delivers 107.5hp and segment leading 253Nm of torque equivalent to a D-segment, naturally-aspirated engine torque performance.

The e:HEV powertrain will bring a new level of driving experience to the driver with a seamless and smooth acceleration as well as excellent fuel efficiency. In addition, the unique and advanced Honda’s two-motor hybrid system regulates between three modes of driving: EV, Hybrid and Engine drive modes, that will switch alternately in accordance to driver’s driving conditions.

The petrol variants V, E and S are equipped with 1.5L DOHC i-VTEC powertrain producing 119hp (which is the highest in its segment) and a maximum torque of 145Nm. This efficient engine offers an ideal balance of “fun to drive” performance and exceptional fuel efficiency for a hatchback body type.

Furthermore, Honda’s research and development department has engineered an enhanced body rigidity for the new City Hatchback by six per cent, compared to the Jazz, to realise high-rigidity frame for collision safety. To further provide the driver and passengers an enhanced cabin quietness, the A and B pillars are filled with polyurethane spray foam in addition to the variable thickness sound absorber fitted under the engine compartment to reduce noise and vibration.

The interior styling is sophisticated with high quality textures yet functional and practical in its approach. The RS e:HEV variant’s interior is fitted with a sporty design of stylish red-stitched Ultrasuede Seats*. Meanwhile, the V variant’s interior is trimmed with leather seats*. The RS e:HEV variant also features a seven-inch interactive thin film transistor meter that provides easy access to information according to the driver’s needs.

Another first-in-segment feature for the RS e:HEV variant is rear air conditioning ventilation for the comfort of rear passengers. The RS e:HEV, V and E variants are furnished with an eight-inch display audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto** connectivity as well as auto air-conditioning panel and lower pocket two USB ports for extra convenience. Offering comfort and convenience, a much-coveted and popular interior feature synonymous with the Jazz is now made available in the new City Hatchback – the four-mode versatile Ultra Seats that can be configured into Utility, Long, Tall or Refresh mode.

The Ultra Seats allow owners the convenience of utilising different modes at different occasions, while enjoying a boot capacity of 289 litres. Another advanced feature in this B-hatchback segment benchmark setting is the electric parking brake which is offered in the RS e:HEV variant. In all three variants of RS e:HEV, V and E, owners can remotely turn on the engine and air-conditioning before entering the car with the remote engine start feature.

First in its segment for safety, the new City Hatchback features the Honda LaneWatch in the RS e:HEV and V variants, a camera based safety technology which monitors incoming cars from the left and reduce blind spots using live visual in the infotainment system. The RS e:HEV is also equipped with the most complete advanced safety features in its segment, the Honda Sensing. The Honda Sensing’s other driver assistance safety systems in the RS e:HEV (but not in the otherl variants) are: 1. Adaptive cruise control 2. Collision mitigation braking 3. Forward collision warning 4. Lane keep assist 5. Road departure mitigation 6. Lane departure warning 7. Auto high beam In addition to that, the new City Hatchback also comes with other standard safety features such as vehicle stability assist, anti-lock braking system, electronic brake distribution, brake assist, emergency stop signal, hill start assist, Isofix I size type rear seat and rear seatbelt reminder. Meanwhile, the RS e:HEV and V variants are equipped with six airbags. The RS e:HEV variant receives an added auto brake hold feature that provides the driver with extra convenience during stop-and-go traffic situation. The new City Hatchback is the second model in Honda Malaysia’s line-up, after the City Sedan RS e:HEV, to feature the Honda Connect, an innovative advanced technology which ensures safety, security and convenience. In this model, the full range of telematics system is offered for the first time in the segment. Applying smart telematics technology, Honda Connect allows users to connect with their cars with a touch of their fingertips via a smartphone application. The technology within Honda Connect embodies Honda’s vision of value creation for mobility and people’s daily lives. Key functions of the telematics technology in Honda Connect include vehicle diagnostics, remote applications, security applications, vehicle tracking and support services – all of which are aimed at easing owner’s accessibility to their vehicle and its information at all times.