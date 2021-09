FOLLOWING the success of its debut earlier this year, the second edition of the Michelin Motorcycle Tyre Virtual Exhibition is now available online to visitors around the world under the tagline “The Journey Continues” – with a better interface, new interactive zones and Michelin’s latest motorcycle tyre innovations.

This worldwide online event is live everyday round-the-clock, until the end of the year. Among the new additions to the exhibition are the integration of The Michelin Guide, to reinforce Michelin as the pioneer beyond tyres; the inclusion of the history of Michelin’s involvement in the FIM MotoE World Cup, which reflects Michelin’s passionate pursuits of motorsports that result in the development of new tyre solutions under its “All Sustainable” vision, while providing safer, cleaner, and high-performing mobility for everyone; and the introduction of newly-launched motorcycle tyres that incorporate Michelin’s latest technological advancements – namely, Michelin Anakee Street and Michelin Road Classic.

Prichapakorn Dangrojana, Michelin two-wheel commercial director for Asia, says the virtual exhibition not only provides visitors with the latest insights into Michelin’s world of motorcycle tyre innovations, but also an opportunity to deeply experience other exciting journeys of Michelin in Asia and around the world.

The virtual exhibition consists of six halls, each of which is designed to highlight different content – namely, The Michelin Guide providing all the necessary information for exciting culinary experiences; Launch Area showcasing the two newly launched products: Anakee Street, a great tyre for roads and trails and Road Classic, the tyre that offers modern technologies to make the most of today’s classic motorbike; Product Display providing detailed information on all Michelin motorcycle tyres; Technology & Performance detailing advanced technologies with a completely new design.

Meanwhile, the MotoGP & Motorcycle Racing Strategy hall features a broad overview of Michelin and MotoGP’s long-standing relationship, profiles of Michelin motorcycle tyres and riders in the 2021 MotoGP season, videos of MotoGP riders and races, plus the newly-added insight into Michelin’s involvement in the FIM MotoE World Cup and Partnership with Original Equipment Manufacturers, demonstrating the power of Michelin’s partnership with the world’s leading motorcycle manufacturers and displaying a large selection of motorcycle models fitted with Michelin tyres.

All content is available in six different languages: English, Thai, Bahasa Indonesia, Japanese, Korean and Vietnamese. To visit the virtual exhibition, click on this: motorcycletyreexhibithall.michelin.asia/new-login.