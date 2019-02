THE first official photos of the facelifted Proton Persona B-segment family saloon were officially released just now.

Set to be launched this year, the Persona, together with its sister car the Iriz, are the first models in the company’s current range to be given an extensive exterior refresh since the commencement of the collaboration with Geely in 2017.

Redesigned exterior adopts new family design elements

“The new exterior lines portray an image of intelligent connectivity coupled with elegant aesthetics with subtle updates that make the Persona stand out from its predecessor,” says the company.



“It also carries Proton’s new family design elements that will be present on all future models to visually link them together.



“At the front, the Persona is the recipient of a new outer grille whose shape is inspired by the ‘Ethereal Bow’ that debuted on the Proton X70.”



The radiator grille meanwhile incorporates the ‘Infinite Weave’ pattern sculpted into its design and sits on top of a redesigned front bumper.



Sleek new LED daytime running lights are housed over a honeycomb mesh backing while a new bumper lower garnish ties together the new design elements of the front bumper and frames the lower air intake more elegantly.