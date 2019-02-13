$!Ferrari Monza SP2 ‘Most Beautiful Supercar of 2018’

THE Ferrari Monza SP2 has been named the “Most Beautiful Supercar of 2018” by a panel of expert judges at the recent 34th Paris Festival Automobile International.

The prestigious award was presented at a ceremony at the city’s Hotel National des Invalides attended by over 600 guests, including many leading exponents of the automotive and journalism worlds.

The Ferrari Monza SP2, together with the Ferrari Monza SP1, is the forerunner of the new “Icona” concept inspired by the most evocative Ferrari competition cars of the 1950s.

“The Monza SP2 is the Prancing Horse’s modern reinterpretation of a gloriously timeless style paired with technologically advanced components and the highest performance possible thanks to the marque’s continuous research and innovation,” says Ferrari.