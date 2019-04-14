$!First-ever EV BMW launched in Malaysia

BMW Malaysia on Thursday unveiled the BMW i3s, its first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) or pure electric vehicle at the Malaysia Autoshow 2019. The first-ever i3s adds to the premium automaker’s portfolio of “Visionary Mobility” vehicles and reinforces BMW Group Malaysia as the leading e-mobility provider in the country.

“The first-ever BMW i3s is a strong testament to our commitment to shape the Future of Mobility in Malaysia,” said BMW Malaysia head of sales Raymond Tan. “We have continuously driven initiatives for innovation, local assembly capabilities, and awareness on new and clean technology for the automotive industry as well as developing the infrastructure for premium vehicles in the country. “With the first-ever BMW i3s, Malaysia’s first pure electric vehicle in the premium segment, we look forward to continue driving the Story of Visionary Mobility forward.”

In line with BMW Malaysia’s goal to drive the future of sustainability forward, the introduction of the first-ever i3s strongly contributes to the National Automotive Policy 2014 that aims to make Malaysia a regional energy-efficient vehicle (EEV) hub by 2022. With its targeted 80% penetration of EEVs in the total industry volume by 2022, BMW Malaysia is committed to furthering its support for the national agenda with the first-ever i3s – Malaysia’s first pure electric vehicle in the premium segment.

Having previously delivered more than 120,000 units of i3 vehicles globally, the first-ever i3s now brings more polished styling accents, advanced integrated technology and a clean design that keeps sustainability in mind every step of the way. Not only is it a powerful electric vehicle, it is also 80% furnished with recycled and renewable resources – thus staying true to BMW Malaysia’s commitment to automotive sustainability.

With the refinement of the BMW eDrive technology, the new i3s guarantees a locally emission-free drive without compromising on driving force and energy efficiency. The EV generates an impressive maximum output of 184hp, making it the most formidable machine of its class. The i3s and the portfolio of BMW iPerformance vehicles are supported by the ChargEV platform through BMW Group Malaysia’s partnership with GreenTech Malaysia.

The BMW ChargeNow service is offered as part of the BMW 360° Electric programme. This enables owners a straightforward access to partner charging facilities like ChargEV, where they can enjoy 24/7 support and access to all charging locations in ChargEV’s growing network nationwide. Built for high-powered performance, the first-ever i3s has “a formidable synchronous electric motor with a Single-Speed Automatic Transmission.

The EV can reach speeds of up to 160km/h, via its maximum output of 184hp, with a peak torque of 270Nm. The car can sprint to standstill to 100km/h in just 6.9 seconds. Its lithium-ion high-voltage battery locate low in the vehicle floor provides the i3s a range of 260km based on the Customer Oriented Electric range in everyday use.

Its other features include outstanding driving dynamics and supreme handling agility, sporty handling with zero local emissions, sports suspension with custom-made springs, dampers and anti-roll bars, an “optimised” Dynamic Stability Control and Dynamic Traction Control, complemented by Cornering Brake Control, Dynamic Brake Control and the Antilock Braking System with Brake Assist “for a safer drive no matter the traffic condition”. Features, equipment Among the standard features on the first-ever i3s are full LED headlights, sports suspension 20-inch BMW i light alloy wheels in double-spoke style 431 with mixed tyres, “a sophisticated instrument panel and exquisite upholstery in Dark Truffle Leather Vernasca”, Carum Spice Grey headliner, premium leather steering wheel, updated version of the iDrive operating system, BMW Navigation System Professional with a 10.25-inch control display and a 5.7-inch TFT instrument display.

The BMW i Wallbox also facilitates lightning speed charging at home for a significantly longer all-electric driving range. The i Wallbox provides 11kW of charging power for an electric range of 180km in under three hours. It is equipped with WiFi access and can be operated seamlessly via a smartphone, smartwatch, PC or tablet, and can also access all features of the BMW Digital Charging Service. BMW ConnectedDrive, the innovative digital platform is available in the first-ever i3s.