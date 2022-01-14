$!First Malaysian delivery of Euro 5 Scania

SCANIA yesterday delivered the first Euro 5 New Truck Generation (NTG) in Malaysia as part of its sustainable partnership with Xin Hwa Holdings Berhad.

A key feature amongst many Scania engine technologies in the delivered lorry (pix) is the Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system that reduces local emissions that contribute to smog and haze.

Committing to the European Union emission standards, local emissions are measured in nitrogen oxides – a toxic gas – and particulate matter. Extra high-pressure injection (XPI) enhances performance and fuel economy.

Scania says that its mission is to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system through sustainable partnerships, creating a world of mobility that is better for business, society and the environment. By starting to deliver Euro 5 vehicles, it helps towards creating a healthier environment in Malaysia.

The R-series sleeper cab that was handed over comes with normal roof height and offers a spacious driver area enabling an optimum driving position.

It has good space for storage and installing extra equipment in the cab. It can be equipped with up to two beds.

The design of the NTG has improved from the previous generation making the truck more user-friendly.

A very comfortable adjustable driver’s seat that is placed closer to the door, with ergonomic dashboard and most importantly, the large windscreen with extended view.

It gives clear visibility from the different angles for the drivers making it easier for them to operate in a comfortable and safe environment.

Safety features include the electronic braking system for responsive emergency braking while the retarder provides additional braking power.

The standard Opticruise gearbox gives the NTG Euro 5 a pre-set default Economy mode for better fuel efficiency.

“This Scania New Truck Generation Euro 5 was specified for Xin Hwa as it has the power and torque that is needed by their operations. We went further by recommending to lower local emissions too by using Euro 5,” said Thor Brenden, services director of Scania Southeast Asia.

“And, with Scania Financial Services, Xin Hwa will also benefit from the flexible financing solutions by Scania Credit Malaysia providing it with predictable cost over the entire lifecycle of the truck.”

Established on Jan 18, 2013, Xin Hwa is an investment holding company engaged in the provision of management services.

Through its subsidiary Xin Hwa Logistics and Transport Sdn Bhd, it provides integrated logistics services involved in land transportation, warehousing and distribution operations.