$!First Royal Enfield Malaysia flagship store opens

THE Royal Enfield Malaysia flagship store was recently opened in Petaling Jaya, Selangor. There, the Indian brand’s fans and the public can now experience “120 years of legacy” through its complete range of motorcycles, apparel and accessories.

The exclusive store now showcases the brand’s “philosophy of ‘Pure Motorcycling’ in every aspect of the Royal Enfield ownership experience”.

During the opening, Royal Enfield head of business for Asia Pacific Anuj Dua said the brand has been present in Malaysia for close to 10 years and has seen a consistent surge of riders who are subscribing to leisure motorcycling.

“This exclusive brand store and our evocative product range are available at accessible price points that will appeal to motorcycling enthusiasts. We are confident this new flagship store will become a ‘Pure Motorcycling’ destination for riders of all calibres.”

Royal Enfield operates in Malaysia through local exclusive distributor Didi Automotive Sdn Bhd.

Didi Group chairman Rewi Hamid Bugo said: “Our vision is to create a differentiated ownership experience for existing and new customers where owning a motorcycle goes beyond just the product. We will continue to invest in aftersales improvement and value-added services to increase the ownership experience, like riding activities and gathering that is niche and unique to each Royal Enfield owners.”

At the store opening, Didi Automotive also launched the all-new Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350 models. Both bikes are powered by a 349cc air/oil-cooled single cylinder engine with 20.2bhp and 27Nm of torque and a five-speed transmission.

The price for the Classic 350, which is available in four variants and nine colours, starts from RM23,500. The Meteor 350 is available in three variants and seven colours, with prices starting from RM24,300.