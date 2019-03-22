Five ‘Modern Classics’ launched by Triumph Motorcycles M’sia

TRIUMPH Motorcycles Malaysia launched five new 2019 models for the Malaysian market recently, where the event at its premium flagship store in Section 13, Petaling Jaya, saw the bikes “unboxed” in front of the media and invited guests. The five are the new Street Twin, Street Scrambler, Scrambler XC, Scrambler XE and Speed Twin are priced from RM55,900, RM64,900, RM80,900, RM86,900 and RM73,900 respectively. All those prices are inclusive of 10% sales and service tax. Street Twin First launched in 2016, the Street Twin is the most contemporary model in Triumph’s Bonneville line-up and has become the single biggest selling modern classic, thanks to its beautiful custom looks, confidence inspiring ride and thrilling high torque engine. The new 2019 Street Twin now offers more power, a higher specification of equipment, even more rider comfort and first-in-class technology. The upgraded 900cc High Torque Bonneville engine delivers an incredible 64hp at 7,500rpm. Combined with its renowned peak torque of 80Nm delivered low down at 3,800rpm, and its imposing twin upswept silencers, the new model offers that unmistakeable British Twin soundtrack and thrilling and responsive Street Twin ride.



















The new 2019 Street Twin boasts dynamic handling, exceptional rider and pillion comfort, with a higher level of specification for greater control and an improved ride. New Brembo four-piston front brake calliper, featuring premium Brembo branding, provides excellent stopping power, with better bite and feel for greater rider control. Some of the first-in-class technology found in the 2019 Street Twin include new Road and Rain riding modes, new tyre pressure monitoring system option and switchable traction control. The new 2019 Street Twin is available in Matt Ironstone, Korosi Red and Jet Black. Street Scrambler First launched in 2017, the rugged and versatile Street Scrambler is one of Triumph’s most loved authentic modern classics. “The new 2019 Street Scrambler brings a whole new dimension of performance with a significant step-up in power and specification, new first-in-class technology, and an even higher level of finish and beautiful scrambler detailing.” Its 900cc High Torque Bonneville engine has been upgraded to deliver 64hp peak power at 7,500rpm, an impressive 18% more than its predecessor. Combined with the unique high torque delivery, with a peak torque of 80Nm is delivered low down at 3,200rpm, and its signature high level exhaust system, it offers that unmistakeable Scrambler soundtrack and a thrilling, agile and responsive ride. The new Brembo four-piston front brake calliper, featuring premium Brembo branding, provides better stopping power, with improved bite and feel for greater rider control.



















New higher specification cartridge front forks, with scrambler-style rubber gaiters and a full 120mm travel, deliver great road and light off-road capability and comfort. The 2019 Street Scrambler sets a new benchmark for first-in-class technology with, among others: - New Road, Rain and Off-Road riding modes: The modes adjust the throttle map and traction control settings. - The new Off-Road mode turns the ABS and Traction Control off completely, which can then both be re-enabled on-the-move by holding the mode button in for one second. - Switchable traction control: This can be turned off independently using the instrument menu or, combined with turning off the ABS, by selecting the “Off-Road” mode. - Switchable ABS for enhanced rider confidence, safety and control: The ABS is turned off by selecting the “Off-Road” riding mode. The 2019 Street Scrambler is available in Fusion White, Cranberry Red and Khaki Green with Matt Aluminium. Scrambler 1200 XC and XE The Scrambler 1200 XC is built for the road and for real off-road riding fun while the range-topping Scrambler 1200 XE is equipped with an even higher level of off-road capability. With a unique Öhlins collaboration, plus a dedicated new Scrambler chassis tailored for focused off-road capability and comfortable rider ergonomics, the new Scrambler 1200s have been developed to deliver a first-in-class dual purpose “classic and adventure” capability. Both models feature totally unique new fully-adjustable twin-spring Öhlins rear suspension units that deliver category leading wheel travel and suspension capability, for amazing off-road capability and ground clearance. The XC delivers 200mm wheel travel while the XE delivers 250mm and both are equipped with piggy-back reservoirs. Both Scramblers also feature a new crafted long travel aluminium swing-arm, which is longer on the XE version, making the new XC and XE truly capable in all riding conditions. Both the 1200 XC and XE deliver category-leading torque and a dedicated “scrambler tune” courtesy of the latest generation Bonneville High Power 1,200cc engine. The charismatic 270-degree firing interval ensures a smooth, linear power delivery from the slick six-speed gearbox. The engine delivers peak power of 89hp at 7,400rpm, which is 38% more than the 2019 Street Scrambler. It is also tuned to deliver ‘high torque’ off-road and on, low down and across the mid-range, with peak torque of 110Nm at a low 3,950rpm, 37.5% greater than the Street Scrambler.



















The Scrambler 1200s feature a class-leading standard of rider-focused technology, including: - Second generation TFT instruments: Both models feature Triumph’s latest generation full-colour TFT instruments, with a stylish design and two information layout design themes that can be personalised. This includes an all-new feature that allows the rider to update the start-up screen message with their name. - Up to six riding modes: Both models feature Road, Rain, Off-Road, Sport and Rider-configurable riding modes which adjust the throttle response, ABS settings and traction control setting to suit rider preference and riding conditions. In addition, the Scrambler 1200 XE also features the “Off-Road Pro” mode, which delivers our most off-road focused set up for advanced adventure riding and scrambling. The Off-Road Pro mode turns ABS and traction control off and uses the Off-Road throttle map. - Optimised Cornering ABS (XE only): Exclusive to the Scrambler 1200 XE is the Optimised Cornering ABS, fitted as standard. This maintains the optimum braking performance, whatever the lean angle. The Scrambler 1200 XC features switchable ABS and its three ABS modes are selected manually via the Rider-configurable riding mode. - Optimised Cornering Traction Control (XE only): The Scrambler 1200 XE also features Optimised Cornering Traction Control as standard, which automatically adapts the level of traction control depending on the riding conditions. This maintains the optimum level of traction control for the lean angle of the bike.



















The Scrambler XC features instead switchable traction control with five ride modes, which are selected manually via the Rider-configurable riding mode. - Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) (XE only): An advanced Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), developed in partnership with Continental, supports the optimum function of the Optimised Cornering ABS and Traction Control on the Scrambler 1200 XE. This takes constant measurements of roll, pitch, yaw, lean angle and acceleration rates, responding with appropriate active safety features. - World’s first integrated GoPro control system: A world’s first for any motorcycle, Triumph introduces an integrated GoPro control system, facilitating GoPro camera operation, which is facilitated by an accessory fitted connectivity Bluetooth module. The connection and control is displayed on the TFT instruments, enabling intuitive video and photo operation via the switchgear. - Turn-by-turn navigation system: Another Triumph first comes with the introduction of an integrated turn-by-turn navigation system powered by Google – their first premium motorcycle manufacturer partnership. The navigation system is facilitated through an accessory fitted Bluetooth connectivity module. Once the rider has selected the route on the Triumph app and set-off, the instruments present turn symbols on the screen using simple graphic icons. With this system, the rider has at their disposal a navigation system, a route planner, the final destination and points of interest such as hotels, petrol stations and restaurants. Both Scrambler 1200s come in a choice of two alternative premium twin-paint schemes: - Scrambler 1200 XC: Jet Black and Matt Black, Khaki Green and Brooklands Green. - Scrambler 1200 XE: Fusion White and Brooklands Green, Cobalt Blue and Jet Black. Speed Twin The beautiful new 2019 Speed Twin re-introduces a legendary Triumph name and sets a new category benchmark for how a custom roadster should ride and feel, with class-leading handling and thrilling performance. Boasting a dedicated new lighter chassis and suspension set-up, the Speed Twin delivers comfortable engaged roadster ergonomics, which combined with the high specification cartridge front forks and twin rear suspension units with adjustable spring pre-load, make for a truly unparalleled ride. High specification twin Brembo four-piston axial callipers on the front with twin discs, and a two-piston floating calliper and single disc on the rear, provide excellent stopping power, complementing the motorcycle’s modern roadster character.