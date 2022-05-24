Five new M models launched in Malaysia

The system also allows the driver to tailor the AWD system’s characteristics and performance to the driving situation and their individual preferences via three different driving modes: 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD mode.

This is the first time the M-specific all-wheel drive (AWD) system, the M xDrive, is made available to these high-performance vehicles beyond the M5 and M8.

Classic M owners are encouraged to submit details of their vehicles here by June 8, to win exclusive M merchandise and a feature by BMW Group Malaysia.

In conjunction with the 50 Years of M celebrations, BMW Malaysia is also conducting a nationwide search for the oldest M models across the entire model series.

IN conjunction with the 50th anniversary of BMW M today, BMW Malaysia has announced the arrival of the new BMW M3 Competition Sedan and M4 Competition Coupe – both arriving with the M xDrive for the first time, the new M5 and M5 Competition, as well as BMW M’s all-electric debut – the first-ever i4 M50 (pix, top) .

This configuration offers the new variants a maximum engine output of 510hp and a peak torque of 650Nm, achieving a century sprint in 3.5 seconds.

At the heart of the two new variants sits a BMW M turbocharged inline six-cylinder petrol engine, paired with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic.

Both variants feature a host of new M-specific exterior equipment, including M rear spoilers as well as a new three-dimensional element on the LED rear lights.

In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of BMW M, the new M5 and M5 Competition will also arrive with the BMW M 50 Years Emblems as standard.

As a four-door saloon, the sixth generation M5 in both its variants continues to fully meet the needs of everyday driving, while being equally capable of making quick laps on racetracks like the Nürburgring Nordschleife, where BMW M engineers fine-tuned and perfected its special suspension set-up.

As part of BMW’s intelligent lightweight construction, the roof of both vehicles is made from carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP). This helps to lower the vehicles’ centre of gravity, enhancing their agility.

Exclusive to the new M5 Competition is the M Sports exhaust system, with slim finish for enlarged and precise look and an exclusive M5 competition badge.

Powering both M5s is the 4.4‑litre V8 engine tuned to a maximum output of 600hp and a peak torque of 750Nm for the new M5 and 625hp with a peak torque of 750Nm for the M5 Competition.

This allows the former achieve the century sprint in just 3.4 seconds, while the latter does it in just 3.3 seconds.

Both variants are paired as standard with an eight‑speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, adaptive suspension, as well as the M xDrive all-wheel drive- which also includes a 2WD setting for pure rear-wheel drive.

Top speed for the new M5 is capped at 250km/h, while the new M5 Competition’s is 305km/h with the standard inclusion of the M Drivers Package.

The new M5 Competition exclusively features new shock absorbers from the M8 Gran Coupe and a retuned chassis, offering even greater driveability and handling at the limit, complete with superior comfort levels.

Sitting seven millimetres lower than the new M5 and incorporating other well-conceived tweaks to the suspension and springs, the new M5 Competition is set-up for extra power and truly comes into its own on the racetrack.

i4 M50

In conjunction with the 50th Anniversary of BMW M, the first-ever i4 M50 will arrive with the BMW M 50 Years Emblems as standard.

The sporty character of the car is exemplified through standard equipment features including the M Aerodynamics package, M rear spoiler in body colour and black rear diffuser insert.

Inside, it is furnished with the M interior trim with carbon fibre trim finishers, M anthracite headliner and features as such M Sport seats at the front, M seat belts, instrument panel in Sensatec and electrical glass roof.

The BMW IconicSounds Electric also provides for a particularly emotive experience by recreating the sporty “M” engine sound.

Two BMW M eDrive motors are implemented in the i4 M50 – one each for the front and rear axles. This configuration allows for an extremely dynamic AWD experience, with an impressive output of 400kW (544hp) and maximum torque of 795Nm in Sport Boost mode.

Century sprint can be achieved in just 3.9 seconds, while top speed is capped at 225km/h.

With an energy consumption of 24 – 19 kWh/100 km, the electric range is measured at 510km (based on the WLTP cycle).

Compatible with both AC and DC charging modes, the i4 M50 can be fully charged in just eight hours and 15 minutes with an 11kW AC charger, or be charged from 10% to 80% in just 31 minutes with a 200kW DC charger.

Peace of mind is also ensured with onboard advanced safety systems, which include Acoustic Protection for Pedestrians, Active Protection for Pedestrians, Driving Assistant Professional, Parking Assistant Plus and Active Protection.

The i4 M50 will be available in the exterior colours of Mineral White, Black Sapphire, M Brooklyn Grey, M Portimao Blue and Sanremo Green.

Interior upholstering is available in Leather Vernasca in Black with Blue Contrast Stitching and Leather Vernasca in Cognac.

Pre-book now

All new model variants are now available for pre-booking on the BMW Shop Online platform via shop.bmw.com.my at a fee of RM5,000.

Owners of the new M model variants will receive the complete BMW Group Malaysia Premium Ownership experience package.

The recommended retail prices* for all the new M cars are:

- M3 Competition Sedan: RM827,800

- M4 Competition Coupe: RM848,800

- M5: RM998,800

- M5 Competition: RM1,188.800.

- i4 M50: RM430,800

Owners of the i4 M50 can also enjoy the battery warranty of up to eight years or 160,000km, whichever comes first.

* With BMW Service & Repair Inclusive and SST (on the road, without insurance).