$!Gentari Sets Up 350 kWh Super Charger For EVs In X Park Sunway Serene, Selangor

GENTARI SDN BHD, a subsidiary of PETRONAS which offers clean energy solutions, has set up Southeast Asia’s first 350kW charging station for electric vehicles (EVs). The high-speed charger is one of the stations at the EV Charging Hub located at X Park Sunway Serene in the Sungai Way Free Trade Industrial Zone, Petaling Jaya, Selangor. The facility has been set up in partnership with EV Connection Sdn Bhd (EVC) and besides the 350 kW super charger – the fastest public charger in Southeast Asia – there are also two DC fast chargers (180 kW), and five AC chargers (22 kW and 7 kW). The higher power supply of the 350 kW charger means that the battery packs in EVs can be recharged in a shorter time. However, the vehicle’s electric system must also be compatible (not all are) and for those that are not, there are the other chargers available.

The fees will be based on kilowatt-hour drawn instead of the more common practice of time connected to the charging station. This would be a fairer approach as the amount paid is for the actual amount of electricity drawn, just like purchasing liquid fuel. For the 350 kW charger, the rate is RM1.20 per kWh while for the DC fast charger, it will be RM1 per kWh, and 55 sen per kWh for the AC chargers. X Park is also the first EV charging hub in Malaysia to be licensed by the Energy Commission (EC), which ensures the safety of the structure and operations of such facilities with the aim of improving confidence in Malaysia’s EV charging ecosystem.

Gentari and EVC will also open another charging hub at the Bangi Golf Resort in Selangor soon. With this new hub, Gentari is focused on offering a mix of hubs in quick-moving high-traffic areas such as X Park as well as leisure destinations such as Bangi Golf Club, to seamlessly blend EV charging with other routine activities. Since its introduction in June this year, Gentari has set up 117 charging points at 20 locations around the country. It has also set up 133 charging points in India. The company aims to capture 10% market share (circa 25,000 charging points based on current estimates) across key markets in Asia Pacific by 2030. In the mid-term, Gentari aims to install 9,000 public charging points by 2026, with an anchored presence in Malaysia and India.