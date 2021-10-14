$!Get your Mitsubishi home-delivered

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) is taking online shopping to another level with the launch of its home delivery service.
From now on, customers in the Klang Valley can opt to have their new Mitsubishis delivered to their doorsteps via a single car carrier.
With Covid-19 a long-term battle, the company has become one of the first brands in Malaysia to offer an online purchase cycle from virtual viewing, “Test Drive 2U”, booking assist up to home delivery.
MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi says: “As Malaysia prepares to transition from the Covid-19 pandemic to the endemic phase, Mitsubishi Motors makes an effort to ensure that our digital services are improved for customer’s safety and convenience.
“We want to provide an option for customers to shop online, offering something unorthodox to car ownership. We offer a one-stop digital service from viewing the car 360 via the virtual showroom, booking a Test Drive 2U, finalising the sales process online such as booking, as well as trade-in and having the new car delivered right to their doorstep.”
The service will first be rolled-out in the Klang Valley, followed by other regions in the near future.
The home delivery service is only applicable for customers who successfully book and register a Mitsubishi online.
From now till Dec, customers who book and register a Mitsubishi Triton with the promo code 4SUREBELI via the Mitsubishi Online Showroom will receive a limited edition North Face jacket.