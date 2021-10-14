$!Get your Mitsubishi home-delivered

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) is taking online shopping to another level with the launch of its home delivery service.

From now on, customers in the Klang Valley can opt to have their new Mitsubishis delivered to their doorsteps via a single car carrier.

With Covid-19 a long-term battle, the company has become one of the first brands in Malaysia to offer an online purchase cycle from virtual viewing, “Test Drive 2U”, booking assist up to home delivery.

MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi says: “As Malaysia prepares to transition from the Covid-19 pandemic to the endemic phase, Mitsubishi Motors makes an effort to ensure that our digital services are improved for customer’s safety and convenience.