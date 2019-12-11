Goodyear Eagle F1 lands in Malaysia

GOODYEAR Malaysia recently unveiled its latest addition to the Eagle F1 family, the SuperSport RS, SuperSport R, SuperSport, Asymmetric 5 and the Asymmetric 3 SUV.

The launch comes after Goodyear’s recent sponsorship of three participating teams in the World Endurance Championship (widely known as the Le Mans) – Jota Sport, Jackie Chan DC Racing and High Class Racing.

Goodyear Malaysia managing director Alex Ng said: “Racing is in our DNA. Throughout the years, Goodyear has been involved in many races such as Nascar, Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship, therefore, it is inevitable that we will once again align ourselves with high-speed motorsports.

“We continue to innovate to bring cutting-edge technology and differentiated features to our tyres. The most important aspect is that motorsports allows us to test our capabilities and push our limits so that we can eventually achieve excellent technology transfer and utilise development experience from the tracks to the road.”

As part of the official launch of the Eagle F1 family, Goodyear Malaysia recently announced two additional tyres, the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 5 and the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 SUV.

In addition to this series, Goodyear will be announcing a brand-new tyre by the end of the second quarter of 2020.