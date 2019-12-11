Goodyear Eagle F1 lands in Malaysia

GOODYEAR Malaysia recently unveiled its latest addition to the Eagle F1 family, the SuperSport RS, SuperSport R, SuperSport, Asymmetric 5 and the Asymmetric 3 SUV.
The launch comes after Goodyear’s recent sponsorship of three participating teams in the World Endurance Championship (widely known as the Le Mans) – Jota Sport, Jackie Chan DC Racing and High Class Racing.
Goodyear Malaysia managing director Alex Ng said: “Racing is in our DNA. Throughout the years, Goodyear has been involved in many races such as Nascar, Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship, therefore, it is inevitable that we will once again align ourselves with high-speed motorsports.
“We continue to innovate to bring cutting-edge technology and differentiated features to our tyres. The most important aspect is that motorsports allows us to test our capabilities and push our limits so that we can eventually achieve excellent technology transfer and utilise development experience from the tracks to the road.”
As part of the official launch of the Eagle F1 family, Goodyear Malaysia recently announced two additional tyres, the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 5 and the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 SUV.
In addition to this series, Goodyear will be announcing a brand-new tyre by the end of the second quarter of 2020.
This is part of Goodyear’s commitment for thrill seeking drivers and this tyre will enable all enthusiasts to enjoy premium tyres at competitive prices.
Expanding the family
At the launch, Goodyear Malaysia also reacquainted the market with its other tyre families, namely the Assurance, EfficientGrip and the Wrangler series.
For the Assurance range, Goodyear offers a comfortable, quiet and safe drive of one’s vehicle by highlighting the Goodyear Assurance TripleMax 2, as well as the Assurance DuraPlus 2.
The EfficientGrip Performance is a tyre equipped with higher gripping compounds that enables shorter braking distances on wet roads.
Aside from the Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 SUV, Goodyear also showcased the Goodyear EfficientGrip Performance SUV.
Similar to the EfficientGrip Performance, the EfficientGrip Performance SUV is designed to be quiet and comfortable to fit luxury highway SUVs.
When it comes to the Wrangler series, the Goodyear Wrangler AT SilentTrac is equipped with Durawall technology provides light off-road durability with improved quiet and comfort, for on-road and extended mileage, to achieve the best balance between on and off road.