BOON Siew Honda Sdn Bhd (BSH) today introduced a new 2021 variant to celebrate the 35th anniversary of its legendary model – the Honda EX5.

To highlight and celebrate this historic achievement, the 35th anniversary edition will combine its iconic design with a special emblem and new distinctive body stripes.

The Honda EX5 was first introduced to the market back in 1987. With its remarkable durability and reliability, the EX5 has been an integral part of mobility over the years.

Marking its historical 35-year journey, in successfully touching the lives of more than two million Malaysians, the EX5 provided them an affordable means of transportation with great pride and joy. The EX5 (now) is powered by an air-cooled, single-cylinder, 110cc engine which delivers 8.54hp at 7,500rpm and 8.62Nm of torque at 5,500rpm.

It has Honda’s Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-Fi), which contributes to significant fuel saving while reducing emission. The 35th anniversary Honda EX5 will continue to have two variants – cast wheel and spoke wheel.