HONDA Malaysia yesterday announced a proactive “I’m Vaccinated” campaign to provide customers and dealer associates with added confidence and safety assurance at Honda dealerships nationwide.

Protecting the health and well-being of the dealer associates, the company and its dealers are committed to ensuring that all the dealer associates are getting their vaccination in a timely manner.

To date, 80% of overall dealer associates have been fully vaccinated and only those who have completed their vaccination doses will be on duty at the dealerships.

In view of the encouraging progress, Honda Malaysia targets to complete full vaccination of its dealer associates by October 2021.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Madoka Chujo said: “We are thankful that our car production has resumed operations and Honda dealerships* can carry out sales and after-sales services to serve our customers.

“We will not take the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) lightly and will continue to strictly follow all the necessary preventive and precautionary measures that we have been practising since the emergence of Covid-19 in Malaysia.

“Under the ‘I’m Vaccinated’ campaign, which kicks off this month at all our dealerships nationwide, our dealer associates who are fully vaccinated and have passed 14 days from the date of their second dose will be provided with a badge and mask that have a specially-designed ‘I Am Fully Vaccinated’ logo for easy identification.

“We believe this initiative can help to boost customer confidence during interactions with Honda dealer associates by showing that we are ready to meet and serve the customers in a safe environment as well as providing them peace of mind while being present at the dealerships.

“We also hope to encourage more people to get vaccinated, in addition to adhering to the SOPs at all times. Through this effort, it will not only protect themselves, but also to help the country to achieve its herd immunity as soon as possible.”

In addition to safeguarding the safety of the customers and Honda dealer associates, the company emphasises that it will continue to ensure the sanitisation and disinfection of the premises are undertaken on a routine and frequent basis at all its dealerships.

Following the resumption of its sales activity, the company initiated the “Government Staff Programme” to further enhance the Joy of Buying experience.

This is an exclusive programme for government employees** and their spouses to own the stylish compact hatchback Jazz and the spacious full seven-seater crossover BR-V with additional benefits.

From Sept 1 until Oct 31***, the customers** can enjoy special discounts worth up to RM1,000*** on top of the monthly promotion***.

Customers who are government employees** are required to provide a copy of their employment letter and employee identity card for the verification process prior to the car registration.

In conjunction with the Malaysia Day celebration, Honda Malaysia also introduced a “September Special Benefits” promotion from Sept 1 until Sept 30*** that offers rewards worth up to RM6,000***, allowing customers to purchase their preferred Honda models with more savings.

As the company is gearing up to regain its business momentum, Honda Malaysia will continue to monitor the situation as well as government’s announcement on the measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

As the country’s vaccination rate is on track towards herd immunity and the restrictions on the economic sectors and social activities are gradually easing, Honda Malaysia encourages everyone to continue to practise the SOPs to protect themselves and those around them.

*Honda dealerships resume its operation in accordance with the SOPs and guidelines set by the Malaysian government and local council under the different phases of NRP in different states.

**The programme is applicable to all government and government-linked compant (GLC) employees.

***Terms and conditions apply.