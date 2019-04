THE Kuching Marathon, one of the premier distance running events in Malaysia and the most prestigious mass-participation event on the island of Borneo will be backed this year by Isuzu, “yet another legendary name associated with going the distance”.

Long established as the leader in diesel engine technology producing durable and highly efficient vehicles including the legendary Isuzu D-Max that conquered the distance of over 1,800km from Bangkok to Singapore using less than one tank of fuel and Malaysia’s most popular truck, the Isuzu Elf, Isuzu has been the go-to brand for dependable and capable vehicles.

As the main sponsors of the Kuching Marathon 2019, Isuzu Malaysia aims to play a more effective role in encouraging environmentally-friendly and healthy pursuits, pledged the company.

“As a brand founded on being the ability to go hard and run the distance, we share the spirit of endurance and tenacity with every runner in the marathon,” Isuzu Malaysia CEO Koji Nakamura said today.



“It is in this spirit that Isuzu has chosen to be a part of this year’s Kuching Marathon.”

An official launch ceremony was held in Kuching this morning, graced by Sarawak’s Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah accompanied by the Honorable Mayors of both North and South Kuching.

Representing Isuzu Malaysia was its chief operating officer Masayuki Suzuki who handed over the sponsorship plaque to the event director of the Kuching Marathon Liew Tang Chieh.

This year’s Kuching Marathon is in its sixth edition and will begin and end at the Padang Merdeka on Aug 18.

This year’s event will again feature four distance categories including the 5km, 10km, half marathon and the full international-standard 42.195km run that is recognised and sanctioned by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).

The full marathon will take participants through and past the administrative centre of Kuching North and through some of the more historic parts of Kuching South before heading back to the finish line at the iconic Padang Merdeka.

Prizes will be awarded for the full marathon, half marathon and 10km runs with individual categories for Men, Women and Veterans while the 5km fun run is open to runners of all ages and offers an opportunity for participants to soak in some of the unique architecture and rich history of Kuching city.

The event is expected to attract over 11,000 participants vying to push their limits and to experience one of the most prestigious annual sporting events in Sarawak.